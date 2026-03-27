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Rasheed Walker says gun charges will be dismissed

  
Published March 26, 2026 08:14 PM

New Panthers left tackle Rasheed Walker was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Jan. 23 after telling an airline employee he had a firearm and ammunition in his baggage. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Walker, via David Newton of ESPN, said Thursday that the charges will be dismissed.

During his introductory news conference on Thursday, Walker referred all other questions to his attorney,

The gun was licensed in Wisconsin, and Walker’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, told the New York Post in January that Walker was unaware he couldn’t travel with a licensed firearm in a locked box.

Walker, who started 48 games in four seasons with the Packers, signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers in free agency.