Raiders sign first-round pick Tyree Wilson

  
Published May 12, 2023 10:52 AM

The Raiders have their top draft choice under contract.

The team announced the signing of edge rusher Tyree Wilson on Friday. Wilson was the seventh overall pick last month.

Wilson agreed to a four-year deal worth $25 million with a team option for a fifth year.

Wilson spent two years at Texas A&M before transferring to Texas Tech. He had 109 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Red Raiders.

The Raiders have five other picks under contract, which leaves second-round tight end Michael Mayer, third-round defensive tackle Byron Young, and fourth-round cornerback Jakorian Bennett as the remaining unsigned choices.