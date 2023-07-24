 Skip navigation
Top News

Raiders sign Isaac Rochell

  
Published July 24, 2023 05:53 PM

Defensive lineman Isaac Rochell is back with the Raiders.

The Raiders announced Rochell’s signing on Monday afternoon. He appeared in one regular season game for the team last season.

Rochell also played in six games for the Browns and recorded 12 tackles in those appearances. He played 12 games for the Colts in 2021 and appeared in 51 contests for the Chargers over his first four seasons in the league.

Rochell has 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and an interception for his career.

The Raiders are also expected to add cornerback Marcus Peters to their roster with training camp getting underway this week.