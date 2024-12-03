 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster

  
Published December 3, 2024 05:11 PM

The Raiders used up their temporary practice squad elevations for running back Sincere McCormick, so they made a more lasting roster move on Tuesday.

McCormick has been signed to the 53-man roster in Las Vegas. Wide receiver D.J. Turner was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

McCormick played in the last two games for the Raiders as they were missing Alexander Mattison and Zamir White due to injuries. McCormick ran 12 times for 64 yards in last Friday’s loss to the Chiefs and he had five carries for 33 yards against the Broncos in Week 12.

Turner had 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown this season.