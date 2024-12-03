Raiders sign RB Sincere McCormick to their active roster

The Raiders used up their temporary practice squad elevations for running back Sincere McCormick, so they made a more lasting roster move on Tuesday.

McCormick has been signed to the 53-man roster in Las Vegas. Wide receiver D.J. Turner was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

McCormick played in the last two games for the Raiders as they were missing Alexander Mattison and Zamir White due to injuries. McCormick ran 12 times for 64 yards in last Friday’s loss to the Chiefs and he had five carries for 33 yards against the Broncos in Week 12.

Turner had 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown this season.