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Raiders sign WR Jonathan Brady, put WR Justin Shorter on IR

  
Published May 4, 2026 04:13 PM

Another one of Fernando Mendoza’s Indiana teammates will be joining him with the Raiders.

The Raiders announced that they have signed wide receiver Jonathan Brady on Monday. They also signed running back Roman Hemby and wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. as undrafted free agents last week, so there’s now a quartet of Hoosiers on the roster in Las Vegas.

Brady transferred to Indiana in 2025 after playing at New Mexico State and Cal. He caught 14 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season in Bloomington. He also averaged 16.5 yards on punt returns and returned one punt for a touchdown.

The Raiders placed wide receiver Justin Shorter on injured reserve in a corresponding move. He appeared in 17 games the last two seasons and saw most of his action on special teams.