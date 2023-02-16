 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Raiders to hire Matt Lombardi as assistant receivers coach

  
Published February 16, 2023 08:19 AM
February 15, 2023 09:24 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate potential landing spots for free agent quarterback Derek Carr, naming the Saints, Jets, Panthers, and Buccaneers as early frontrunners.

The Raiders are hiring an offensive assistant who’s plenty familiar with the club’s offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas is adding Matt Lombardi as the team’s assistant receivers coach, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Matt Lombardi is the younger brother of Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Both of them are longtime NFL executive Mike Lombardi’s children.

The youngest Lombardi spent the last three seasons as the team’s assistant quarterback coach under former coach Matt Rhule. He was previously a Dolphins quality control coach in 2019 and also spent time with Baylor and Louisville in college.