Raiders WR Tyler Lockett was a full participant Friday

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) was a full participant on Friday, a good sign for his availability for Monday Night Football.

Lockett was limited on Thursday.

The Raiders had every player on the practice field participating, with linebacker Cody Lindenberg (Achilles) the only limited participant. He did not practice on Thursday.

The Raiders added running back Dylan Laube (foot) to the report as a full participant.

Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist), offensive guard Dylan Parham (ankle) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) remained full participants.