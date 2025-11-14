 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Raiders WR Tyler Lockett was a full participant Friday

  
Published November 14, 2025 06:09 PM

Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (knee) was a full participant on Friday, a good sign for his availability for Monday Night Football.

Lockett was limited on Thursday.

The Raiders had every player on the practice field participating, with linebacker Cody Lindenberg (Achilles) the only limited participant. He did not practice on Thursday.

The Raiders added running back Dylan Laube (foot) to the report as a full participant.

Backup quarterback Aidan O’Connell (right wrist), offensive guard Dylan Parham (ankle) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (hip) remained full participants.