Rams add Royce Freeman

With Sony Michel electing to retire, the Rams have brought in another veteran running back.

Los Angeles has agreed to terms with Royce Freeman, the team announced on Sunday.

Freeman, 27, appeared in four games for Houston last year. He rushed for 117 yards and caught six passes for 33 yards.

A third-round pick in the 2018 draft, Freeman started his career with the Broncos and rushed for 521 yards with five touchdowns as a rookie. He followed that with 493 yards and three TDs along with 43 catches for 256 yards in 2019. But he has not reached nearly that level of production since.

He appeared in eight games for Carolina in 2021 before being released. He was claimed off waivers by Houston and then re-signed with the club in March 2022.

Michel won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams and then re-signed with the club in June after spending most of 2022 with the Chargers. But he then retired a few days into training camp.