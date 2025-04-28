Rams agree to terms with 17 undrafted rookies

The Rams didn’t draft any offensive linemen this year, but they did move to sign some rookie blockers after the draft.

The team announced 17 agreements with undrafted free agents on Monday and the group includes four offensive linemen. Wyatt Bowles of Utah State, Ben Dooley of Boise State, Willie Lampkin of North Carolina, and Trey Wedig of Indiana will all vie for spots on the roster in Los Angeles.

Lampkin started at guard and center in college and was an All-American in 2024 as a right guard, but he was likely passed over in the draft because he’s undersized for the NFL.

The Rams also agreed to terms with Connecticut safety Malik Dixon-Williams, Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Tru Edwards, USC linebacker Jamil Muhammad, Texas defensive lineman Bill Norton, Rice linebacker Josh Pearcy, Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley, Louisville tight end Mark Redman, Oklahoma defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry, Toledo tight end Anthony Torres, Northern Illinois safety Nate Valcarcel, North Carolina State running back Jordan Waters, and Tulane wide receiver Mario Williams.