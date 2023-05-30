 Skip navigation
Rams agree to terms with Tyler Johnson

  
May 30, 2023

The Rams have added a receiver.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with Tyler Johnson.

A Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2020, Johnson appeared in 31 games for Tampa Bay with six starts in his first two seasons. But he was waived last August and claimed by the Texans. While Johnson appeared in two games for Houston, he did not register a catch.

The Raiders signed Johnson to a futures deal after last season but waived him earlier this month.

Johnson has 48 career catches for 529 yards with two touchdowns.