Daniel Jones: The goal is to shoot for returning Week One

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones signed a two-year contract today that ensures he’ll be the starter in Indianapolis when he’s healthy. But when will he be healthy?

Jones told Pat McAfee today that he’s making progress on his recovery from the torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2025 season, and his goal is to play in the 2026 opener.

“I’m planning on being back and the goal is shoot for Week One,” Jones said.

There’s no guarantee that Jones will be ready for Week One. He tore his Achilles on December 7, so the Colts’ opener will be about nine months after the injury. Some players have returned from a torn Achilles tendon faster than that, but other players have needed longer.

Jones made clear that he believes the Colts can be the kind of team they were before his injury last season. They were 8-4 when he got hurt and 8-9 at the end of the season.

“We’ve got a special thing going,” Jones said.

He hopes to get that special thing going in Week One.