Rams believe CB Derion Kendrick tore his ACL in practice

The Rams believe they have suffered a serious loss early in training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes cornerback Derion Kendrick tore his ACL during practice. Further testing is planned to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Kendrick was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Los Angeles and he played half the defensive snaps as a rookie. He played in every game for the Rams last season and made 12 starts, which put him in the mix for a starting role again this season.

Kendrick had 92 tackles and an interception in his first two seasons.

The Rams still have Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White, Tre Tomlinson, Cobie Durant, Shaun Jolly, and Cameron McCutcheon on the depth chart at corner.