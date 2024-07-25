 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams believe CB Derion Kendrick tore his ACL in practice

  
Published July 25, 2024 09:53 AM

The Rams believe they have suffered a serious loss early in training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team believes cornerback Derion Kendrick tore his ACL during practice. Further testing is planned to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Kendrick was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Los Angeles and he played half the defensive snaps as a rookie. He played in every game for the Rams last season and made 12 starts, which put him in the mix for a starting role again this season.

Kendrick had 92 tackles and an interception in his first two seasons.

The Rams still have Darious Williams, Tre’Davious White, Tre Tomlinson, Cobie Durant, Shaun Jolly, and Cameron McCutcheon on the depth chart at corner.