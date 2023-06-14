Rams create cap space by restructuring Cooper Kupp’s contract

The Rams have freed up some more cap space for the coming season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team restructured wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s contract. They converted $13.92 million of Kupp’s $15 million base salary into a signing bonus.

The move creates $10.44 million in cap space for the team. Kupp has another base salary of $15 million for the 2024 season and salaries of $12.5 million and $14.85 million for the 2025 and 2026 campaigns.

The Rams were tight against the salary cap before the move and have not re-signed all of their draft picks yet. This maneuver will allow them to wrap that up and should leave some money for other moves that the team may opt to make later in the year.

Kupp is recovering from the ankle surgery that ended his 2022 season and said last week that he’s “feeling really good” as he works his way back to full strength.