Rams cut Mason Crosby

Mason Crosby’s tenure with the Rams was a short one. It didn’t even last a week.

The Rams cut Crosby from their practice squad today.

Crosby, a veteran kicker who played for the Packers from 2007 to 2022, signed with the Rams’ practice squad six days ago. His arrival led to talk that kicker Lucas Havrisik was on the way out.

But on Sunday, Havrisik went 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points, and that may have been enough to solidify his status on the roster. That means there’s no reason to use a practice squad spot on Crosby.

The Rams also made a switch at long snapper: Alex Ward, who was injured on Sunday, was placed on injured reserve, and Carson Tinker was signed.

The Rams also put tight end Hunter Long on injured reserve.