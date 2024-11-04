Rams defeat Seahawks 26-20 with walk-off, 39-yard touchdown

The Rams and Seahawks both had their chances to win in Sunday’s divisional matchup.

But in the end, quarterback Matthew Stafford made the throw, Demarcus Robinson made the catch, and Los Angeles came away with a walk-off, 26-20 overtime victory.

While Seattle scored a 14-yard touchdown with just 51 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime, the red-zone woes that had plagued the Seahawks for most of the contest followed them into overtime.

Quarterback Geno Smith moved the Seahawks deep into Rams territory with a 31-yard pass to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But from there, running back Kenneth Walker was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-1 from the L.A. 16 for a turnover on downs.

That was the third time the Seahawks had gotten into the red zone and ended up with zero points. The previous two times, Smith had thrown interceptions to Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens — one of which was returned for a 103-yard, go-ahead pick six early in the fourth quarter.

While the Rams had punted four times in the fourth quarter, their offense finally got going again in the extra period. Stafford somehow hit Tyler Johnson between multiple defenders for a 24-yard gain to start the drive. Then he connected with Tutu Atwell for a 16-yard gain down to the Seattle 43.

A play later, Seattle moved all 11 defenders into the box. Stafford faked a handoff, then fired a deep shot to Robinson — who made a one-handed catch in the end zone for a 39-yard touchdown.

That was the ballgame.

Stafford finished the contest 25-of-44 for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

Smith was 21-of-34 for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He nearly threw a fourth before firing his 14-yard touchdown to Smith-Njigba on Seattle’s game-tying drive, but cornerback Darious Williams dropped the ball.

Smith-Njigba had one of the best games of his young career, with DK Metcalf inactive due to injury. He finished with seven catches for 280 yards with two picks. Tyler Lockett caught three passes for 63 yards with a touchdown.

Cooper Kupp led the Rams with 11 catches for 104 yards. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards with two TDs.

Los Angeles played the entire second half without Puka Nacua, who was ejected for throwing a punch late in the second quarter.

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein also had to exit the contest with an ankle injury. Seattle safety K’Von Wallace exited with an ankle injury, too.

Los Angeles sacked Smith seven times, finishing with 11 QB hits. Rookie defenders Jared Verse and Braden Fiske each had strong games, combining for 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and a pass defense.

The Rams are now 4-4 after beginning the season 1-4. They will host the Dolphins next week on Monday night.

Now at 4-5, the Seahawks will have a week to make adjustments on their bye week.