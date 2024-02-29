Rams “definitely hope” Aaron Donald is back in 2024

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald likely plays in 2024. He indicated as much after the playoff loss to the Lions, telling reporters he “for sure” would be committed to playing another season.

But General Manager Les Snead wasn’t definitive about Donald’s future when he was asked about the eight-time All-Pro on Wednesday.

“Definitely hope Aaron is [back],” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I know Aaron is definitely approaching the offseason where he’s doing his normal getting-away, somewhat trying to get revitalized with the goal of playing good football.”

Donald is scheduled to make $35 million in 2024, with $5 million of that already fully guaranteed. The remaining $30 million becomes fully guaranteed March 17.

After the 2021 season, Donald considered retirement. He instead signed a three-year deal that replaced the three years he had left on his existing contract, giving him an out after two seasons.

The Rams, though, expect to have Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp back to lead a young roster after a surprising season.