Rams “fully expect” Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee to return in 2025

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will remain with the Rams in 2025 and head coach Sean McVay expects to hold onto a couple of other offensive fixtures as well.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein and tight end Tyler Higbee are both entering the final year of their contracts after dealing with injuries that limited their availability in 2024, but McVay said on Monday that the plan is not to part ways with either player.

“Those guys are instrumental to our success,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “Those are guys that I thought, both of them played at a really high level. Obviously, some of the injuries they both worked through, but when those guys were on the football field for us, we were a different offense. . . . You could tangibly feel the difference that Higbee made when he came back from the Jets game on, and then obviously, when Rob was in there, the leadership, the production, the overall toughness, competitiveness, he was outstanding. Both of those guys we fully expect back.”

Havenstein missed six games with ankle and shoulder injuries while Higbee returned for the final three games of the regular season after recovering from a knee injury.