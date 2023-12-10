Rams get safety off errant snap, L.A. leads Baltimore 22-20

For the second week in a row, the Rams have picked up a safety.

This time the two-point play gave Los Angeles a 22-20 lead over Baltimore midway through the third quarter.

Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum snapped the ball before quarterback Lamar Jackson was ready for it on third-and-5 from the Baltimore 15 and the ball went right to the end zone. Quarterback Lamar Jackson kicked the ball out of the end zone to prevent an opponent touchdown, instead letting Los Angeles get two points.

The illegal kick was a penalty but Los Angeles declined it.

The Rams weren’t able to do anything off of their extra possession following the safety, as the team’s offense stalled after getting to Ravens territory.