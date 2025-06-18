Rams have no timeline for LT Alaric Jackson’s return from blood clots

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots in his lower leg.

McVay did not provide a timeline for Jackson’s return.

“We’re really just taking it a day at a time,” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Jackson is not with with the team in Hawaii for the mandatory minicamp this week.

Jackson dealt with the same issue in 2022 when he missed the final nine games. He has served as Los Angeles’ primary left tackle since 2023, starting 15 games that season and 14 games in 2024.

McVay said Jackson complained of “feeling some things in his lower leg,” and a scan revealed the issue.

“You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery,” McVay said. “And we’re really just taking it a day at a time with him. There’s a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they’re all still so uniquely independent in their own right. And so we’re gathering information.”

The Rams re-signed Jackson to a three-year, $57 million contract this offseason, but after finding his blood clots, the team added insurance by signing tackle D.J. Humphries to a one-year deal on Friday.

“There needs to be a lot of discussion and dialogue with [Jackson] and with the doctors about, most importantly, what’s best for him as a human being,” McVay said. “And then you talk about football after that. But what we are grateful for is that we were able to identify this based on his communication and get him on the appropriate medicine to make sure that he’s as healthy as possible.”