Rams look to continue mastery of AFC teams

An odd scheduling quirk has the Rams playing their full slate of five interconference games in the first seven weeks of the NFL regular season.

The Rams would surely love to have even more AFC games. They’re 4-0 against the AFC this season, with wins over the Texans, Titans, Colts, and Ravens. The Rams are also 0-2 against the NFC, with losses to the Eagles and 49ers.

L.A. will go for the 5-0 AFC sweep on Sunday in London, against the Jaguars.

Overall, the Rams have won seven games in a row against AFC teams. It’s the longest active interconference winning streak in the league.

The Rams’ final 10 games will be played exclusively against NFC teams. And that 0-2 record could become an issue when the time comes to apply tiebreakers after Week 18.