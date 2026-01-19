Sunday Night Football: Rams make it 10-10 before halftime in Chicago

The Bears took their first lead of Sunday’s game against the Rams with 1:10 to play in the first half, but they weren’t able to take it into the locker room.

After Cairo Santos’ 48-yard field goal, the Rams were able to move the ball into field goal range on passes to tight end Tyler Higbee and running back Kyren Williams. Matthew Stafford tried three shots to the end zone, but they fell incomplete and the Rams called on Harrison Mevis for a field goal of their own.

Mevis made the kick and it’s 10-10 at halftime at Soldier Field.

The Bears scored twice, but they also had two drives into Rams territory end without points. Williams was intercepted on fourth down to end the team’s first possession and back-to-back runs for no gain by D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai gave the Rams another fourth down stop.

Fourth downs weren’t all bad for the Bears. Williams’ touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore also came on a fourth down. The quarterback finished the half 13-of-19 for 155 yards overall.

The Rams drove for a touchdown after cornerback Cobie Durant’s interception, but their next three drives ended in punts and Matthew Stafford was pressured repeatedly over the first 30 minutes. The Bears sacked him three times and Stafford ended the half 12-of-24 for 144 yards.

Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes left the game with a shoulder injury and the team is calling him questionable to return to action. It will take some time to see if he’s able to return because the Rams will open the second half with the ball.