Rams make TE Terrance Ferguson their first selection in 2025 draft

The Rams have made their first selection in the 2025 draft, bringing in an offensive contributor.

At No. 46 overall in the second round, Los Angeles has selected tight end Terrance Ferguson out of Oregon.

Ferguson, 22, was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection in 2023 and a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024 after the Ducks switched conferences.

He caught 43 passes for 591 yards with three touchdowns in 2024, missing a pair of games due to appendix surgery. He finished his collegiate career with 134 catches for 1,537 yards with 16 TDs in 53 games with 37 starts.

He’ll now join a tight ends group led by the veteran Tyler Higbee.

The Rams picked up No. 46 from the Falcons as part of the deal for the No. 26 pick in the first round on Thursday. Los Angeles also acquired Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2026 in that trade.