Rams OT Rob Havenstein is doubtful to play vs. Ravens

Rams starting right tackle Rob Havenstein does not appear ready to return from his ankle injury yet. After missing practice all week, he is doubtful to play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Havenstein missed last week’s game against the 49ers with his injury.

Warren McClendon is expected to start a second consecutive week at right tackle.

“I think Warren’s done a great job of just putting the work in. He’s got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, Adam Grosbard. “He’s ascending into a good football player. He’s earned the right to be confident because of the work that he’s putting in. There’ll always be some snaps that you can want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. And I love his game-day demeanor. He’s nice and steady, thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage.”

The Rams will see the return of left guard Steve Avila to the starting lineup. Avila was active the past two weeks but did not participate on offense as he worked his way back from a Week 1 ankle sprain.

Inside linebacker Omar Speights (ankle) is also doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Ravens after missing practice all week.

Tight end Colby Parkinson (concussion) and wide receiver Tutu Atwell (hamstring) are questionable.

Parkinson was limited in all three practices this week, while Atwell was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday. He was limited again in Friday’s practice.