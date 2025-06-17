 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams re-sign Derion Kendrick

  
Published June 17, 2025 01:19 PM

The Rams have brought back a defensive back.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed Derion Kendrick.

Kendrick, 24, had been waived by the team last week. He had suffered a torn ACL during last year’s training camp and missed all of the 2024 season.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Kendrick appeared in 15 games with six starts as a rookie. He then played all 17 games with 12 starts in 2023, recording 10 passes defensed and an interception along with three tackles for loss.

Kendrick was on the field for 76 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps in 2023.