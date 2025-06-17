Rams re-sign Derion Kendrick

The Rams have brought back a defensive back.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has re-signed Derion Kendrick.

Kendrick, 24, had been waived by the team last week. He had suffered a torn ACL during last year’s training camp and missed all of the 2024 season.

A sixth-round pick in 2022, Kendrick appeared in 15 games with six starts as a rookie. He then played all 17 games with 12 starts in 2023, recording 10 passes defensed and an interception along with three tackles for loss.

Kendrick was on the field for 76 percent of Los Angeles’ special teams snaps in 2023.