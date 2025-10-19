Rams score on opening drive thanks to fourth-down conversion, questionable roughness call
Rams coach Sean McVay is following the analytics. Or maybe he just has no faith in his kicker.
Either way, McVay kept the Rams’ offense on the field on a fourth-and-3 in field goal range on the opening drive today against the Jaguars in London, and it paid off: The Rams picked up the first down, and then marched down the field for a touchdown.
McVay may have been trusting the analytics models that generally recommend aggressiveness on fourth downs — or may have been concerned about his kicker, Joshua Karty, who has been struggling this season.
They were also helped by a highly questionable unnecessary roughness call on the Jaguars, on a hit that didn’t seem to deserve a flag.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, playing without top receiver Puka Nacua, completed 7 of 9 passes for 45 yards and finished the drive with a touchdown pass to Konata Mumpfield.
The Jaguars’ offense went three-and-out on each of its first two drives. They’re going to need to get things going to keep up with the Rams.