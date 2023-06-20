Rams sign fifth-rounders Davis Allen, Puka Nacua

The Rams have two more members of their 2023 draft class under contract.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they signed fifth-round picks Davis Allen and Puka Nacua. The team now has six of their 14 picks from April under contract.

Allen started 25 games at tight end for Clemson over the last four seasons. He had 39 catches for 443 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at the ACC school.

Nacua’s work at wide receiver during the team’s offseason program earned him compliments from Cooper Kupp and head coach Sean McVay this spring. He had 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns during his final season at BYU.

The Rams also signed veteran running back Sony Michel on Tuesday.