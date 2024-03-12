Rams use second-round tender on Alaric Jackson

The Rams spent some time signing guards this week and they moved on to making sure the tackle position is squared away on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have tendered restricted free agent Alaric Jackson as a restricted free agent. The tender is at the second-round level, so the Rams would receive a pick in that round if another team signs Jackson and the Rams choose not to match the offer.

If Jackson plays out the year under the terms of the tender, he will make $4.89 million.

Jackson joined the Rams as an undrafted rookie in 2021 and he has started 21 games over the last two seasons. Fifteen of those starts were at left tackle last season and he’s likely ticketed for a return to that spot with Kevin Dotson re-signed for one guard spot and Jonah Jackson set to join the team in the other.