Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for Hunter Long and a third-round pick

Jalen Ramsey is heading to Miami.

The Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will send Ramsey to Miami and send Hunter Long and the Dolphins’ 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but both teams have agreed to do it.

Ramsey is still playing at a high level, but his massive salary cap hit and the Rams’ precarious cap situation made the Rams eager to trade him. Ramsey has a $17 million base salary for 2023. The trade will save the Rams $5.6 million in cap space this year.

Long is a 2021 third-round pick who has barely played in his first two NFL seasons.

For the Dolphins, it’s a big move that shows they’re serious about being contenders this season. For the Rams, it’s a big reminder that the team they’re fielding in 2023 will look very different from their Super Bowl-winning roster of 2021.