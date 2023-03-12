 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rams will trade Jalen Ramsey to Dolphins for Hunter Long and a third-round pick

  
Published March 12, 2023 10:23 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate if Matthew Stafford is the guy for the Rams, after Les Snead referred to the QB as one of the team’s pillars, and how Sean McVay factors into the next year.

Jalen Ramsey is heading to Miami.

The Rams and Dolphins have agreed to a trade that will send Ramsey to Miami and send Hunter Long and the Dolphins’ 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but both teams have agreed to do it.

Ramsey is still playing at a high level, but his massive salary cap hit and the Rams’ precarious cap situation made the Rams eager to trade him. Ramsey has a $17 million base salary for 2023. The trade will save the Rams $5.6 million in cap space this year.

Long is a 2021 third-round pick who has barely played in his first two NFL seasons.

For the Dolphins, it’s a big move that shows they’re serious about being contenders this season. For the Rams, it’s a big reminder that the team they’re fielding in 2023 will look very different from their Super Bowl-winning roster of 2021.