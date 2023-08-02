Rashawn Slater: I won’t take any steps back in return from biceps injury

Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater had a standout rookie season in 2021, but hopes of building on it were dashed when he suffered a season-ending biceps injury three games into last season.

Slater is back from that injury and he said he is working without any mental issues related to the injury. Slater said that wasn’t always the case, but he’s “shaken all that a long time ago” and his focus is on showing that he’s an even better player than he was during his rookie year.

“I definitely want to be like the best version of myself,” Slater said, via the team’s website. “I think I’ve improved as a player since then, just in the way that I see the game and in my technique. I definitely think there was a lot to improve upon that year. I don’t anticipate taking any steps back, that’s for sure,” Slater added. “The nice thing about this is that it healed up really well, so it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Slater’s return to action is aided by the opportunity to practice against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, who he called “so smart in the way they play off of O-linemen.” That should help Slater be up to speed when he finally gets the chance to return to game action.