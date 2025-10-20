Rashee Rice celebrates scoring twice in his first game in more than a year

Rashee Rice is back, and so are the Chiefs.

In Rice’s first game in more than a year, the Chiefs’ No. 1 wide receiver caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 31-0 win. He punted the ball into the stands and repeatedly pounded his chest after his first touchdown, a 2-yarder with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

“I had to get the first one out of the way,” Rice said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “I probably won’t be punting the ball anymore, but I had to bring the juice, the spark, to the offense for the first touchdown of the game.”

Rice last played a game on Sept. 29, 2024, when he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. He served a six-game suspension to start this season after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“You don’t really know how much you love something until it’s gone -- or possibly could be gone,” Rice said. “I was able to get a glimpse of that. I don’t ever want to feel that again. Just being able to be out here with my brothers, that’s the most love I’ve had in a long time.”

Rice ran only 16 routes against the Raiders, per Taylor, as the Chiefs had him on a snap count. He led the team with 10 targets, though.

“You saw the trust that Pat has in him, which is so important,” coach Andy Reid said. “I thought the whole receiving crew did a nice job, but it was great to have him back. The energy he brings is just tremendous.”

Rice’s return to the lineup Sunday meant Patrick Mahomes had Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown in the lineup together for the first time.

“Just getting him back out there, we had the full gambit and Pat had a great opportunity to spread the ball around a lot,” tight end Travis Kelce said. ""I think it’s just a glimpse of what you’re going to see from here on out. We’re going to get even more and more in sync with having the full arsenal. As long as we keep playing unselfish and getting excited for each other, the sky’s the limit for this group.”