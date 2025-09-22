 Skip navigation
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Rasheed Walker’s “undefeated” comment comes back to bite Packers

  
Published September 22, 2025 05:08 PM

Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker made a bold statement last week: “I think we can go undefeated honestly. . . . Pound for pound, I look at these teams, and I don’t really see who’s better than us honestly. That’s why I can say that so confidently.”

Three days later, the Packers were upset by the Browns 13-10.

It seems at least some of the Packers ate the cheese.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn’t mention Walker specifically in his Monday comments, but LaFleur appeared to be referring to Walker’s comments from last week.

“The goal — and I’ve said it to you guys a million times to you guys; I don’t think I’ve obviously said it enough to our team — the goal is to go 1-0 every week, and it pisses me off when we start talking about things outside of the next game, things that are way down the road,” LaFleur said, via Dave Schroeder of WBAY. “Keep the focus on the present, on the now, and worry about getting better each and every day.”

The Packers looked like the best team in the NFL — or at least one of the best — in the first two weeks. They looked like that most of Sunday, too, before the Browns scored 13 points in the final 3:38 to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat.

The Packers won’t go 17-0, but they still have a chance to be a special team.

LaFleur will ensure his players focus on the Cowboys this week and nothing beyond that.

“I think it’s always good reminder, like, ‘Hey guys, pump the brakes on everything. We’re just trying to win one game at a time,’” LaFleur said. “And if you’re thinking [like that] or have your sights set on anything outside of that, I think you’re focused on the wrong things.”