nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers
In 211th meeting, Bears and Packers have best combined records this late in season
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Rashid Shaheed returns second half kickoff 100 yards for Seahawks TD

  
Published December 7, 2025 02:42 PM

The Seahawks traded for Rashid Shaheed last month in the hopes that he could make some big plays during the push for the playoffs. He did that today.

With the game tied 6-6 after the Seahawks’ offense struggled through the first half against the Falcons, Shaheed took the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Seahawks needed a big play on special teams because quarterback Sam Darnold had a rough first half, completing nine of 15 passes for just 67 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

Shaheed gave Seattle a difference-making play, and the Seahawks now lead the Falcons 13-6.