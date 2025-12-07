Rashid Shaheed returns second half kickoff 100 yards for Seahawks TD

The Seahawks traded for Rashid Shaheed last month in the hopes that he could make some big plays during the push for the playoffs. He did that today.

With the game tied 6-6 after the Seahawks’ offense struggled through the first half against the Falcons, Shaheed took the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

The Seahawks needed a big play on special teams because quarterback Sam Darnold had a rough first half, completing nine of 15 passes for just 67 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

Shaheed gave Seattle a difference-making play, and the Seahawks now lead the Falcons 13-6.