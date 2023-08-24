Rashod Bateman hopes third time is the charm in Baltimore

Plenty of attention has been paid to the new additions to the Ravens wide receiving corps this offseason, but Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers aren’t the only options available to the team

2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman remains on hand and he’s been fully participating in practice for the last week after an extended recovery from last season’s Lisfranc injury. On Wednesday, Bateman called himself 99 percent of the way back to health and said that he’s hoping this is the year where everything comes together for him.

“My teammates still believe in me,” Bateman said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “They know my capabilities, they know what I can do. I’ve done it before. I do it in practice. It just sucks that the injuries have been in the way for me to prove it to you all and everybody else. Hopefully, the third time is the charm in Charm City.”

The Ravens will take boosts to their passing game wherever they can find them, but a perfect world would see Bateman, Beckham, and Flowers all thrive in the system being installed by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. For Bateman, who has played 18 games in two years, health will be a big part of the equation.