Ravens agree to terms with TE Durham Smythe

The Ravens needed tight end help after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. They got a depth piece on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with Durham Smythe.

Smythe, 30, was with new Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle in Chicago last season.

Smythe, like Kolar, is known primarily for his blocking. He played 293 snaps in 17 games last season but made only four catches for 25 yards.

The Dolphins made Smythe a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he spent his first seven seasons in Miami.

In his career, Smythe has 136 receptions for 1,253 yards and three touchdowns.