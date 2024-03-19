Ravens agree to two-year deal with CB Arthur Maulet

The Ravens are re-signing slot cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

Maulet, 30, became a free agent after the 2023 season.

He spent last season with the Ravens, playing 14 games with three starts. Maulet totaled 37 tackles, two sacks, an interception and five passes defensed.

Maulet also has played for the Saints, Colts, Jets and Steelers.

In his career, Maulet has 220 tackles, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed and five sacks.