Ravens claim Makai Polk, release Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas

  
Published July 25, 2023 05:39 PM

The Ravens have made several moves on Tuesday, including bringing back a receiver who was with the organization last year.

Baltimore has claimed Makai Polk off waivers after the Giants let him go on Monday, the team announced.

Polk signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State last year and was with the club through the beginning of the regular season. But after he was let go from the Ravens’ practice squad, he signed with the Giants’ practice squad. He then remained with New York on a futures deal.

Polk did not appear in a game last year.

Additionally, the Ravens released receivers Andy Isabella and Mike Thomas. The club officially signed running back Melvin Gordon and long snapper Tyler Ott. And long snapper Nick Moore was placed on the non-football injury list after tearing his Achilles.