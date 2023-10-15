Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton ejected for brutal hit on Chris Moore

Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has been ejected from today’s game in London after a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit.

When Tennessee’s Chris Moore extended his arms to catch a high pass, Hamilton launched into him head-first and hit him hard, causing Moore to lose the ball and perhaps even momentarily lose consciousness. Flags were thrown immediately and Hamilton was ejected after a brief discussion.

Moore was able to get up and walk off under his own power, but after the initial hit he appeared to be concussed, and he’s almost certainly out for the rest of the game.

Hamilton was visibly upset with the call, but it was the correct one: Those are exactly the kinds of hits that the NFL is trying to get out of the sport.

Titans running back Derrick Henry scored a 15-yard touchdown on the first play after the penalty, and the Ravens now lead 18-13.