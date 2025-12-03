Ravens, Mark Andrews agree to three-year contract extension

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has spent his entire NFL career in Baltimore, and he won’t be going anywhere.

The Ravens announced today that they have signed Andrews to a three-year contract extension. The team’s announcement said the deal should make Andrews a Raven for life.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews,” General Manager Eric DeCosta said. “Mark is an all-time Raven—a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community. Congratulations to Mark and his family!”

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that it’s a $39.3 million extension with $26 million guaranteed. Before the extension, Andrews had been slated to become a free agent in March.

The Ravens drafted Andrews in the third round in 2018, the same year they drafted Lamar Jackson. Andrews has caught more passes from Jackson than anyone and is the Ravens’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.