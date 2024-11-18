 Skip navigation
Ravens monitoring Roquan Smith’s hamstring

  
Published November 18, 2024 02:52 PM

The Ravens finished Sunday’s loss to the Steelers without linebacker Roquan Smith in the lineup and Monday didn’t bring much clarity about his outlook for the coming week.

Smith injured his hamstring during the second half of the 18-16 loss and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer much of a hint about which way things will go for Smith against the Chargers in Week 12.

“No updates right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’re just monitoring it as we go and he’ll be working to get ready for the game.”

The matchup with the Chargers is on Monday night, so Smith will have a little more time to heal up before the team will be back on the field. Thursday will bring the first injury report of the week and the next firm update on where things stand with the linebacker.