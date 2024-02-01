Ravens name Zach Orr defensive coordinator

The Ravens didn’t wait long or look far to find their new defensive coordinator.

The team announced that they have promoted Zach Orr to the position a day after Mike Macdonald left the team to become the head coach of the Seahawks. Orr was the team’s inside linebackers coach.

Orr played linebacker in Baltimore for three seasons, but his career ended early because he was diagnosed with a congenital spinal condition after the 2016 season. Orr joined John Harbaugh’s staff as a defensive analyst in 2017, moved to Jacksonville for the 2021 season and then returned to Harbaugh’s staff in the inside linebackers role in 2022.

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson is set to become the defensive coordinator in Tennessee and other assistants have been candidates for other jobs around the league, so more moves are coming as the Ravens set up their 2024 coaching staff.