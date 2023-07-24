Ravens put Rashod Bateman on physically unable to perform list

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is in camp, but he’s not ready to go yet.

The Ravens put Bateman on the physically unable to perform list today. That’s not a big surprise, as Bateman has been dealing with a foot injury since last season.

Although Bateman isn’t ready to practice yet, indications have been that the Ravens expect him to be at full speed before the season starts.

A 2021 first-round draft pick, Bateman hasn’t played at quite the level the Ravens were hoping for when they selected him. He played in just six games last season.