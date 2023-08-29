Ravens release Melvin Gordon

Another veteran running back is hitting the open market.

The Ravens are releasing Melvin Gordon as they reduce their roster to 53 players, according to multiple reports.

After joining Baltimore in late July, Gordon, 30, rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries in the preseason. He also caught four passes for 29 yards.

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Gordon started the 2022 season with the Broncos before he was released after fumbling several times. He averaged 3.5 yards per carry while rushing for 318 yards.

Gordon then joined the Chiefs practice squad and was with them as they won Super Bowl LVII. But he did not appear in a game.

In eight seasons, Gordon has recorded 6,462 yards with 55 rushing touchdowns in 108 games. He’s also caught 309 passes for 2,467 yards with 14 TDs.