Ravens request interview with Bears OC Declan Doyle

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle pulled his name out of the running for the same job with the Eagles, but he appears to have other options for moving on to a team where he can call the offensive plays.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Doyle for their offensive coordinator job.

Doyle was the tight ends coach on Sean Payton’s staff in Denver in 2023 and 2024, and he also coached under Payton with the Saints. He helped the Bears win the NFC North in his first year on Ben Johnson’s staff and it’s not surprising that an offensive pedigree like that would appeal to new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter.

The Ravens are expected to interview Lions assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery as part of Minter’s search for his first offensive coordinator.