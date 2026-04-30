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Ravens sign fourth-round pick Matt Hibner, three other selections

  
Published April 30, 2026 04:24 PM

The Ravens have signed six of their 11 draft choices.

The team announced the signing of first-round pick Vega Ioane on Thursday and announced five more later in the day. That group includes their previously reported agreement with fourth-round wideout Elijah Sarratt.

Sarratt’s fellow fourth-rounder Matt Hibner has also signed his four-year rookie deal. Hibner had 31 catches for 436 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at SMU.

The Ravens also signed fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas, fifth-round running back Adam Randall, and seventh-round guard Evan Beerntsen. Randall’s pick drew some notice because Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was the one who chose him last weekend. It was the first time Bisciotti has selected a player since buying the team.