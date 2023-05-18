Ravens sign undrafted tackle Jaylon Thomas

The Ravens added an undrafted free agent to their offensive line on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Jaylon Thomas to their 90-man roster.

While at SMU, Thomas started games at all five spots on the offensive line. He was primarily a left tackle over his final two seasons and made starts during all four of his seasons at the school.

The Ravens drafted offensive linemen Sala Aumavae-Laulu and Andrew Vorhees in April, but Vorhees is expected to miss the season with a knee injury he suffered ahead of the draft. They also signed Brandon Kipper and Tashawn Manning after they went undrafted, so Thomas is the fifth rookie to join the group in the last few weeks.