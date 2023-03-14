 Skip navigation
Ravens to re-sign Trayvon Mullen

  
Published March 14, 2023 03:54 PM
March 14, 2023 12:57 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers review the latest NFL offseason transactions including the massive No. 1 overall pick deal, Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders, Mike White to Miami and much more.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen joined the Ravens at the very end of the 2022 season and he will be staying with the team in 2023.

Mullen’s agent Kevin Conner announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens. No other terms were disclosed.

Mullen was claimed off of waivers from the Cowboys in January and did not appear in any games for Baltimore. He played in Week 18 for Dallas and also appeared in eight other games for the Cardinals earlier in the season. He had 16 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed across both stops.

The Raiders drafted Mullen in the second round in 2019 and traded him to Arizona ahead of last season. Mullen had 134 tackles, four interceptions, and 28 passes defensed in 37 games with the franchise.