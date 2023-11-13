Ray Anderson, former NFL senior executive, steps down at Arizona State

Well, Ray Anderson definitely won’t be going to Morgantown.

The former NFL executive V.P. of football operations (that’s the job Troy Vincent now holds) is leaving his role as the athletic director at Arizona State University. He has resigned with three years left on his contract.

The move is effective immediately. As noted by Michelle Gardner of the Arizona Republic (via Sports Business Daily), Anderson has been under fire since hiring Herm Edwards to serve as the school’s head football coach. Recruiting violations, tracing to former ASU assistant and now interim Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, resulted in Edwards leaving early in the 2022 season.

Arizona State will leave the imploding Pac-12 for the Big 12 in 2024. After the move was announced, Anderson vowed not to travel to games in Morgantown, where West Virginia University plays.

Anderson originally was an agent. He worked for the Falcons from 2002 through 2006. He then joined the league office, where he stayed until leaving for Arizona State in 2013.

