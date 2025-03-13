RB Alexander Mattison headed to Miami

The Dolphins are signing free agent running back Alexander Mattison, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Miami lost Raheem Mostert to the Raiders and replaced him with a former Raiders running back. De’Von Achane is the starter with Mattison and Jaylen Wright as backups.

Mattison, 26, played 14 games with seven starts for the Raiders and had 168 touches for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings made Mattison a third-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first five seasons in Minnesota before leaving for a one-year, $2 million deal with the Raiders a year ago.

In his career, Mattison has 852 touches for 3,802 yards and 22 touchdowns.