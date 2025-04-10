 Skip navigation
RB Omarion Hampton visits Giants Thursday

  
Published April 10, 2025 11:57 AM

The Giants are visiting with edge rusher Abdul Carter on Thursday and they are also spending some time with a potential addition on the other side of the ball.

Running back Omarion Hampton won’t be under consideration when the Giants are on the board with the third overall pick, but they also own the 34th selection and could consider Hampton at that point.

Hampton was third in the country with 1,660 rushing yards last season and he averaged nearly six yards a carry. He also scored 17 touchdowns during his final season at North Carolina.

Tyrone Tracy is the top back currently on the Giants’ roster. He ran 192 times for 839 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.