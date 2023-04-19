 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Allen Robinson passes physical with Steelers

  
Published April 19, 2023 12:50 PM
April 19, 2023 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re stunned the Rams will pay $10.25 million of Allen Robinson’s 2023 salary, while the Steelers will only pay $5 million, in the reported WR trade.

Receiver Allen Robinson is going to be a Steeler.

Robinson has passed his physical in Pittsburgh and the trade sending him from the Rams to the Steelers is set to become official, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The framework of the Robinson deal was reported on Tuesday. Los Angeles will pay $10.25 million of Robinson’s 2023 salary with the Steelers taking on $5 million. The Rams and Steelers will also swap seventh-round picks, with the Rams receiving No. 234 and the Steelers getting No. 251.

Robinson was placed on injured reserve in late November with a season-ending foot injury.

Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards with three touchdowns in 10 games in 2022. He suffered a season-ending foot injury. In his last healthy season — 2020 — Robinson caught 102 passes for 1,250 yards with six TDs.